Vantage is the tower arm of Vodafone, spun off in 2021. Vantage fully owns 45,000 towers in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European countries. Vantage also owns stakes in Inwit (22,000 towers, Vantage owns 33% stake), the Italian tower operator resulting from the merger of Vodafone and Telecom Italia's towers in the region, and Cornerstone (14,000 towers, 50% stake) a tower joint venture in the U.K. with Telefonica.