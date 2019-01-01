QQQ
Range
16.25 - 16.25
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/5.3K
Div / Yield
0.33/2.16%
52 Wk
15.23 - 20.8
Mkt Cap
16.4B
Payout Ratio
106.01
Open
16.25
P/E
51.45
Shares
1B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Vantage is the tower arm of Vodafone, spun off in 2021. Vantage fully owns 45,000 towers in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European countries. Vantage also owns stakes in Inwit (22,000 towers, Vantage owns 33% stake), the Italian tower operator resulting from the merger of Vodafone and Telecom Italia's towers in the region, and Cornerstone (14,000 towers, 50% stake) a tower joint venture in the U.K. with Telefonica.

Analyst Ratings

Vantage Towers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vantage Towers (VTAGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vantage Towers (OTCPK: VTAGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vantage Towers's (VTAGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vantage Towers.

Q

What is the target price for Vantage Towers (VTAGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vantage Towers

Q

Current Stock Price for Vantage Towers (VTAGY)?

A

The stock price for Vantage Towers (OTCPK: VTAGY) is $16.25 last updated Today at 3:58:43 PM.

Q

Does Vantage Towers (VTAGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vantage Towers.

Q

When is Vantage Towers (OTCPK:VTAGY) reporting earnings?

A

Vantage Towers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vantage Towers (VTAGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vantage Towers.

Q

What sector and industry does Vantage Towers (VTAGY) operate in?

A

Vantage Towers is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.