Koninklijke Vopak is a tank storage provider for the oil and chemical industry. The company provides storage facilities and handling services for bulk liquid products and gases, including oil, chemicals, gases, liquefied natural gas, and biofuels. The company organises itself into six segments, which are principally based on geography: Netherlands; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; Asia; Americas; LNG; and global functions, corporate activities and others. The Netherlands contributes the largest portion of revenue, followed by Asia (principally Singapore), Americas (principally the United States), and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.