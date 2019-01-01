Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak
Koninklijke Vopak Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Koninklijke Vopak (OTCPK: VOPKF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting VOPKF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Koninklijke Vopak (OTCPK: VOPKF) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Koninklijke Vopak initiated their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Koninklijke Vopak, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Koninklijke Vopak was filed on July 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Koninklijke Vopak (VOPKF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Koninklijke Vopak (VOPKF) is trading at is $28.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
