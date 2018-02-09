Read More

Valley Republic Bancorp is a part of the financial services domain. It acts as a holding company for Valley Republic Bank and provides business banking, agribusiness banking, and personal banking services. Its Business Banking segment provides services such as basic business checking, analyzed business checking and money market and savings accounts. The Agribusiness Banking segment deals with the provision of crop and livestock lines of credit, equipment financing and farm loans. The Personal Banking segment accounts for basic personal checking, senior checking, savings, certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.