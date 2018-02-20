Read More

Viskase Companies Inc together with its subsidiaries primarily manufactures and distributes non-edible cellulosic food casings used to prepare and package processed meat products. It offers cellulose, fibrous, polyamide casings and film under the brand NOJAX, VISCOAT, MOKE MASTER, COLOR MASTER and POLYJAX. The company's operations are primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. The majority of its revenue is derived from the North America. It operates ten manufacturing facilities, six distribution centers, and three service centers.