OMV AG is an integrated oil and gas company. It is engaged in the production and marketing of oil and gas, energy and petrochemical solutions. The business operations of the company are divided into two segments: Upstream and Downstream. Upstream segment engages in the business of oil and gas exploration, development, and production and focuses on the regions CEE (Romania, Austria, and Kazakhstan), the North Sea as well as the Middle East and Africa and selected development areas. The Downstream Oil part of the Downstream business segment operates the refineries Schwechat (Austria), Burghausen (Germany) and Petrobrazi (Romania).