Read More

OMRON Corp is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes electronic components and automation equipment. All of its technologies are concentrated in the field of sensing and control. The firm's operations are organized in six segments: Industrial Automation Business; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions and Service; Healthcare; and Others. Omron has operations in Japan, the Americas, Europe, greater China, Southeast Asia, and other parts of the world.