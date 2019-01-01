QQQ
Range
64.5 - 66.38
Vol / Avg.
32.6K/17.1K
Div / Yield
0.78/1.17%
52 Wk
66.91 - 107.49
Mkt Cap
13.2B
Payout Ratio
32.42
Open
65
P/E
28.71
EPS
61.17
Shares
199.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Omron Corporation is an industrials conglomerate that engages mainly in industrial automation, healthcare, and social systems, electronic/mechanical components businesses. The industrial automation business offers automation control systems, motion/drives, sensors, and robotics. The social systems business provides automated ticket gates in train stations, ticket vending machines, as well as onboard driver monitoring service in mainly Japan. The company's healthcare business offers BPMs, nebulizers, electrotherapy devices, thermometers, and others. The electronic/mechanical components business offers mainly switches, safety and control components, and relays. Omron was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.540
REV1.665B

Analyst Ratings

OMRON Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OMRON (OMRNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OMRON (OTCPK: OMRNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OMRON's (OMRNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OMRON.

Q

What is the target price for OMRON (OMRNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OMRON

Q

Current Stock Price for OMRON (OMRNY)?

A

The stock price for OMRON (OTCPK: OMRNY) is $66.37 last updated Today at 8:48:44 PM.

Q

Does OMRON (OMRNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 26, 2015.

Q

When is OMRON (OTCPK:OMRNY) reporting earnings?

A

OMRON’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is OMRON (OMRNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OMRON.

Q

What sector and industry does OMRON (OMRNY) operate in?

A

OMRON is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.