Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade OCX stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
2/23/17Chardan CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy6.5
5/13/16BenchmarkInitiates Coverage onSpeculative Buy
3/24/16Lake StreetInitiates Coverage onBuy
Show more Loading articles...

Earnings View Earnings

Q3 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.13 -0.22 -0.09
Rev: 0.00
Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.13 Expected
2018-03-21
Rev:

Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancers. In addition, the company also developing screening diagnostics as potential replacements for screening imaging procedures that do not meet the needs of patients, health care providers or payers. Geographically operation of the group is carried through United States and it earns revenue from the sale of diagnostic tests.