Omega Commercial Finance Corp provides financing to the real estate markets in the United States. The company provides short and medium-term loans to borrowers consisting of commercial real estate developers and speculators, business owners, landlords, and owners of core and non-core assets. It focuses on various alternative commercial real estate financings with an emphasis on loans secured by commercial real estate and also on financing non-core assets, including ground-up developments, as well as core assets, including office buildings, multi-family residences, and shopping centers. The loans consist of senior debt loans, mezzanine or subordinated loans, preferred equity, and other equity participation financing structures. The company's operations are based in Miami Beach, Florida.