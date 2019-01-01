QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
OceanFirst Financial Corp is engaged in the banking sector of the United States. It conducts the business of attracting retail and business deposits and investing them primarily in loans, consisting of single-family, owner-occupied residential mortgage loans, and commercial real estate loans. The company's sole segment deals with the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers. The bank's revenues are derived principally from interest on its loans, and to a lesser extent, interest on its investment and mortgage-backed securities. The rest of its income is dependent on bankcard services and wealth management services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OceanFirst Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OceanFirst Financial (OCFCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFCP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are OceanFirst Financial's (OCFCP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OceanFirst Financial (OCFCP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OceanFirst Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for OceanFirst Financial (OCFCP)?

A

The stock price for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFCP) is $25.95 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does OceanFirst Financial (OCFCP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OceanFirst Financial.

Q

When is OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFCP) reporting earnings?

A

OceanFirst Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OceanFirst Financial (OCFCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OceanFirst Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does OceanFirst Financial (OCFCP) operate in?

A

OceanFirst Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.