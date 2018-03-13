Read More

First National Energy Corp is engaged in the provision of wind-driven solutions for power generation. The firm primarily focuses on developing a single product line the supplementary wind energy generation unit, and to bundle it with other services including installation and maintenance. Its current projects include VRTB assembly plant, self-powered communication tower, 10 KWh VRTB, and major mining head office powered by 4 VRTB turbines. The company has operations in the United States of America.