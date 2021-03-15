 Skip to main content

10 Clean Energy Stocks Under $10
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 15, 2021
Clean energy stocks have been some of the hottest stocks in the market in recent years. A younger generation of investors has prioritized clean energy as both a key political issue and a potential lucrative long-term investment theme.

At this point, there are few clean energy stocks that still trade under $10 per share. But for investors looking for clean energy stocks to buy on the cheap, there are still a handful of options out there.

Unfortunately, stocks that trade under $10 are typically extremely high-risk names. Many of these stocks also trade on the OTC market rather than a major exchange, meaning their financial disclosures and transparency may not be as thorough or reliable.

Dirt-Cheap Clean Energy Stocks

For investors looking for clean energy stocks under $10, the following list of 10 stocks may be a good place to start your due diligence.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE: SBS)
Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP is a Brazilian company that provides water and sewage services. Water management and conservation will be an extremely important issue for the environment in the long-term, and this $7.19 stock could play a large role in one of the largest emerging market economies in the world.

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NYSE: SPI)
SPI Energy provides photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers. Solar stocks under $10 are few and far between, and Spi generated $97.8 million in revenue in 2020.

First National Energy Corporation (OTC: FNEC)
First National Energy Corporation is a development-stage company focused on wind-driven power generation solutions. The stock is extremely cheap priced at around $1.69, but it’s not very liquid so investors should understand the risks of buying shares.

Quantum Materials Corp (OTC: QTMM)
Quantum Materials designs, develops and produces nanomaterials that can be used for a wide variety of applications, including in photovoltaics and battery technology. The stock is a true penny stock, trading at under 10 cents per share.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp (OTC: SIRC)
Solar Integrated Roofing is a California company that provides solar panel and roofing installations for commercial and residential customers. The stock is up more than 4,000% in the past year but still trades at just $1.12.

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL)
Tellurian is a liquified natural gas (LNG) company headquartered in Texas. While LNG isn’t exactly clean, many investors see LNG as a potentially cheaper, cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels that can help bridge the gap to a green future.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPTT)
Ocean Power Technologies is developing specialized buoys that are aimed at generating clean electricity by capturing the power of ocean waves. The stock is up 736% in the past year but still trades at just $3.89.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ASTI)
Ascent Solar Technologies produces and sells PV modules used in thin-film technology. The stock has ripped higher by 22,750% in the past year, but investors should understand that it’s still an extremely risky bet priced at under 5 cents per share.

Kontrol Technologies Corp (OTC: KNRLF)
Kontrol Technologies is a Canadian company focused on energy efficiency technology. The company generated $2.4 million in revenue in the most recent quarter, and the stock trades at just $2.46.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH)
Tantech is a Chinese company that engages in a wide variety of businesses, including biofuel energy, electric vehicle manufacturing and power batteries. The company generated $11.4 million in revenue last quarter, and the stock trades at just $1.66.

