Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
Fulgent Genetics, Inc.
FLGT
:NASDAQ
Sector:
Healthcare
Industry:
Diagnostics & Research
3.880
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
3.88
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
2.725 - 11.8
50 Day Moving Avg.
4.51
PE Ratio
39.095318
Shares Outstanding
17.68M
Market Cap
68.58M
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
3/01/18
PiperJaffray
Downgrades
Overweight
Neutral
0.0
3/01/18
Credit Suisse
Maintains
Outperform
Outperform
6.0
11/07/17
Credit Suisse
Maintains
Outperform
7.5
Headlines
Press Releases
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Fri, 02 Mar 2018 06:03:52 -0400
PiperJaffray Downgrades Fulgent Genetics to Neutral
Eddie Staley
Thu, 01 Mar 2018 10:21:34 -0400
Fulgent Genetics Reports Q4 Adj. EPS $(0.06) vs $(0.01) Est., Sales $4.3M vs $5.1M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 28 Feb 2018 17:11:19 -0400
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Wed, 08 Nov 2017 05:40:54 -0400
45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Tue, 07 Nov 2017 13:41:08 -0400
Hearing Raymond James Downgraded Shares Of Fulgent Genetics From Outperform to Market Perform
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 07 Nov 2017 11:14:52 -0400
Fulgent Genetics Reports Q3 Adj. EPS $(0.02) vs $0.02 Est., Sales $4.5M vs $5.6M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 06 Nov 2017 17:11:49 -0400
Fulgent Genetics Reports Q2 EPS $0.02 vs. $0.02 est., Sales $4.6M vs.$4.81M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 07 Aug 2017 16:20:41 -0400
Fulgent Genetics CEO Hsieh Ming Buys 20,000 @ Avg Price: $5.26 -Form4
Charles Gross
Fri, 16 Jun 2017 04:36:32 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1%; CPI Aerostructures Shares Spike Higher
Lisa Levin
Tue, 09 May 2017 14:33:39 -0400
Fulgent Genetics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results
Globe Newswire
Feb 28, 2018
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Feb 28, 2018
Representatives of Fulgent Genetics to Participate in 2018 BTIG Healthcare Conference
Globe Newswire
Feb 23, 2018
Fulgent Genetics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on February 28, 2018
Globe Newswire
Feb 13, 2018
Representatives of Fulgent Genetics to Participate in the Piper Jaffray 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
Globe Newswire
Nov 14, 2017
Fulgent Genetics Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results
Globe Newswire
Nov 06, 2017
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Nov 06, 2017
Representatives of Fulgent Genetics to Participate in the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Healthcare Conference
Globe Newswire
Oct 24, 2017
Fulgent Genetics to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on November 6, 2017
Globe Newswire
Oct 23, 2017
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results
Globe Newswire
Aug 07, 2017
Partner Headlines
Fulgent Genetics' (FLGT) CEO Ming Hsieh on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 28, 2018
Fulgent Genetics misses by $0.05, misses on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 28, 2018
Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT) President and CEO Ming Hsieh Bought $–…5,—…… of Shares
GuruFocus
Jun 15, 2017
Short Fulgent Genetics'- Major Stock Holders Could Sell At Lock-Up Expiration
Seeking Alpha
Mar 17, 2017
Fulgent Genetics beats by $0.02, misses on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 27, 2017
Fulgent Genetics reports Q3 results
Seeking Alpha
Nov 03, 2016
Healthcare ratings roundup - new coverage
Seeking Alpha
Oct 28, 2016
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Nutanix Skyrockets 131% In Year's Best IPO Debut
Seeking Alpha
Oct 01, 2016
Fulgent Genetics IPO Downward Revision Is A Welcome Change
Seeking Alpha
Sep 29, 2016
IPO Preview: Fulgent Genetics, Inc.
Seeking Alpha
Sep 27, 2016
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.01
-0.06
-0.05
Rev:
5.12M
4.28M
-839.00K
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-05-07
Rev:
Company Profile
Read More
Fulgent Genetics Inc is a technology company offering genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information used to improve the overall quality of patient care.
