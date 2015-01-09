Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade EOPN stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
1/09/15William BlairDowngradesBuyHold6.0
1/09/15BenchmarkDowngradesBuyHold6.0
12/01/14NorthlandUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Show more Loading articles...

Earnings View Earnings

Q3 2015 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.18 -0.15
Rev: 20.58M 20.80M
EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
Rev: