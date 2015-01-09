Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
1/09/15
William Blair
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
6.0
1/09/15
Benchmark
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
6.0
12/01/14
Northland
Upgrades
Market Perform
Outperform
Benchmark Downgrades E2open to Hold, Lowers PT to $6.00
Charles Gross
Fri, 09 Jan 2015 07:10:47 -0400
E2open Sees FY2015 Sales $78.40M-78.90M
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 08 Jan 2015 17:06:55 -0400
E2open Sees Q4 Sales $19.30M-19.80M
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 08 Jan 2015 17:06:40 -0400
E2open Reports Q3 EPS of $(0.15) vs $(0.18) Est; Revenue of $20.80M vs $20.58M Est
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 08 Jan 2015 17:05:29 -0400
Northland Securities Upgrades E2open, Inc. to Outperform
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 01 Dec 2014 07:50:45 -0400
E2open, Inc. Sees Q3 EPS $(0.17)-(0.20) vs $(0.14) Est; Sees Sales $20.10M-20.90M vs $21.40M Est
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 08 Oct 2014 16:09:09 -0400
E2open, Inc. Sees FY2015 EPS $(0.58)-(0.61) vs $(0.53) Est
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 08 Oct 2014 16:08:30 -0400
E2open, Inc. Sees FY2015 Sales $80.80M-83.30M vs $84.12M Est
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 08 Oct 2014 16:05:53 -0400
E2open, Inc. Reports Q2 EPS of $(0.11) vs $(0.14) Est; Revenue of $20.80M vs $20.53M Est
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 08 Oct 2014 16:05:33 -0400
Bank of America Reiterates Neutral on E2open, Inc., Lowers PO to $18.00
Eddie Staley
Thu, 11 Sep 2014 08:47:35 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
CORRECTING and REPLACING E2open Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2013 Results
Business Wire
Oct 08, 2012
E2open Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2013 Results
Business Wire
Oct 08, 2012
Survey Reveals Supply Chain Excellence Drives Revenue Growth, Not Just Operational Efficiency
Business Wire
Oct 01, 2012
E2open to Announce Fiscal 2013 Second Quarter Financial Results on October 8, 2012
Business Wire
Sep 11, 2012
Equity Briefing: Upgrades and Downgrades for August 20th: CHUY, CHUY, CSE, CXO, DELL, DK, ENOC, EOPN, EWBC
Thomson Reuters
Aug 20, 2012
NASDAQ Welcomes E2open, Inc. to the NASDAQ Global Market
Benzinga Staff
Jul 26, 2012
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Wilbur Ross Buys Two New Stakes in First Quarter
GuruFocus
Jun 15, 2015
The Forces In Tension In The SaaS Fundraising Market
Seeking Alpha
Mar 18, 2015
Will E2open (EOPN) Continue to Surge Higher? - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Feb 10, 2015
Midday Gainers / Losers
Seeking Alpha
Feb 05, 2015
P-E/VC firm acquiring E2open for $8.60/share
Seeking Alpha
Feb 05, 2015
Premarket Gainers / Losers as of 9:10 am
Seeking Alpha
Feb 05, 2015
The Compression In SaaS Valuations
Seeking Alpha
Jan 23, 2015
E2open up 11.4% amid ongoing M&A hopes
Seeking Alpha
Jan 23, 2015
Midday Gainers / Losers
Seeking Alpha
Jan 16, 2015
E2open +15.2%; company reportedly on the block
Seeking Alpha
Jan 16, 2015
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2015
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.18
-0.15
Rev:
20.58M
20.80M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
