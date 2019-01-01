QQQ
Electro Optic Systems Hldgs Ltd is an Australian technology company. It develops and produces electro-optic technologies for the aerospace market. The group's reportable segments are Communication, Defence and Space. It generates maximum revenue from the Defence segment. The Defence segment develops, manufactures and markets advanced fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to approved military customers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America.

Electro Optic Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electro Optic Systems (EOPSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electro Optic Systems (OTCPK: EOPSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Electro Optic Systems's (EOPSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electro Optic Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Electro Optic Systems (EOPSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Electro Optic Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Electro Optic Systems (EOPSF)?

A

The stock price for Electro Optic Systems (OTCPK: EOPSF) is $1.42 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:15:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Electro Optic Systems (EOPSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electro Optic Systems.

Q

When is Electro Optic Systems (OTCPK:EOPSF) reporting earnings?

A

Electro Optic Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Electro Optic Systems (EOPSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electro Optic Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Electro Optic Systems (EOPSF) operate in?

A

Electro Optic Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.