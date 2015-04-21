Read More

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc is a US-based specialty pharmaceutical company. It is principally engaged in the development and manufacture of oral, controlled-release products, using proprietary know-how and technology. The company focuses on developing pain management products; manufacturing of a line of generic pharmaceutical products with approved Abbreviated New Drug Applications; development of additional generic pharmaceutical products; development of the other products in its pipeline including the products with its partners; and commercialization of new products. The company operates through two segments namely Abbreviated New Drug Applications and New Drug Applications.