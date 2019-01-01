ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Elite Pharmaceuticals
(OTCQB:ELTP)
0.0417
0.003[7.61%]
At close: May 27
0.03
-0.0117[-28.06%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low0.04 - 0.04
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.06
Open / Close0.04 / 0.04
Float / Outstanding810.2M / 1B
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 435.6K
Mkt Cap42.2M
P/E6.51
50d Avg. Price0.04
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTC:ELTP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Elite Pharmaceuticals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Feb 14

EPS

$0.000

Quarterly Revenue

$9M

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$8.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Elite Pharmaceuticals using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Elite Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:ELTP) reporting earnings?
A

Elite Pharmaceuticals (ELTP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 14, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:ELTP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Elite Pharmaceuticals’s (OTCQB:ELTP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.