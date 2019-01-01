Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTC:ELTP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 14
EPS
$0.000
Quarterly Revenue
$9M
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$8.6M
Earnings History
Elite Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
When is Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:ELTP) reporting earnings?
Elite Pharmaceuticals (ELTP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 14, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:ELTP)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Elite Pharmaceuticals’s (OTCQB:ELTP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
