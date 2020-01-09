Here's How Much Investing $100 In General Motors Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks didn’t keep pace along the way.

GM’s Difficult Decade

One market laggard of the decade was auto giant General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

Just about the only good thing GM investors can say about the 2010s is that they were better than the 2000s. The new General Motors returned to the public market in a November 2010 IPO after the old GM filed for bankruptcy in 2009.

GM’s 2010 IPO price was $33. After an initial spike to $39.48 in early 2010, GM shares tanked and dropped below $20 by the end of 2011. GM hit its low point of the 2010s in mid-2012 at $18.72.

GM shares came roaring back in the second half of 2012 and throughout all of 2013, ultimately peaking at $41.85 in December 2013. GM didn’t make new highs again until it rallied to its high water mark of the decade at $47.76 in late 2017.

2020 And Beyond

GM shares have traded mostly sideways ever since, spending most of 2019 in a range between $34 and $40.

Despite the struggles, GM investors did in fact turn a profit in the 2010s, and $100 worth of GM IPO stock in 2010 would be worth about $129 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts expect big things out of GM in 2020. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $47, suggesting 35.6% upside from current levels.