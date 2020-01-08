Here's How Much Investing $100 In Ford Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks didn’t keep pace along the way.

Ford’s Difficult Decade

One market laggard of the decade was auto giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

While many of its auto competitors were investing in next-generation technology, Ford lagged behind in the early part of the 2010s, seemingly prioritizing profits over innovation and growth. As a result, Ford has been trying to play catch-up in recent years, announcing an $11 billion investment in electric vehicles in 2018 and a $1 billion investment in autonomous driving technology startup Argo AI in 2017.

Ford started the 2010s trading at around $10.30. The early years of the decade were relatively kind to Ford investors, and the stock rallied as high as $18.12 by mid-2014. Unfortunately, the gains stopped there for Ford.

Shares traded back down under $10 in mid-2018. Investors hoping the previous decade at $8.82 from 2012 were disappointed when Ford broke down as low as $7.41 in early 2019, its lowest point of the decade.

2020 And Beyond

Ford shares have since steadied, rebounding to as high as $10.56 in mid-2019 before settling back into a range of between around $8.50 and $9.50 throughout most of the second half of the year.

Despite the struggles, Ford investors did in fact turn a profit in the 2010s, and $100 worth of Ford stock in 2010 would be worth about $133 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts expect Ford will once again venture above $10 in 2020. The average price target among the 18 analysts covering the stock is $10.50, suggesting 14.3% upside from current levels.

Related Links:

Tesla Shorts Are Still Holding On (For Now)

Citron Research Says Tesla Shares Are Doing 'Too Much Too Fast'