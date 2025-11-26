DDC Enterprise Shares Jump 10% After Recent Historic 300-Bitcoin Purchase

DDC Enterprise Ltd. (NYSE:DDC) shares rose 10.03% in after-hours trading to $3.29 on Tuesday.
Largest Single BTC Purchase
Last week, DDC agreed to acquire 300 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which the company called its largest single acquisition in history.
The purchase will raise DDC's total Bitcoin holdings to 1,383 BTC, nearly a 30% increase from its previous balance.
Treasury Expansion Details
The acquisition brings holdings to 0.059333 bitcoin per 1,000 DDC shares, a 28% increase from the previous purchase.
The company said its expected bitcoin yield for the second half of 2025 stands at 99%.
According to a company's October filing, DDC currently holds 1,083 bitcoin at an average purchase price of $108,726.
Management Statement
Norma Chu, founder, chairwoman and CEO of DDC Enterprise, said, “Since launching our treasury program, we have remained focused on disciplined, consistent accumulation guided by a long-term perspective.”
She added that the company evaluates opportunities carefully and acts with precision when conditions are right.
The New York-based holding company adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset on May 15.
Stock Performance
The stock of DDC Enterprise has fallen 41.49% year to date.
It has a 52-week range of $1.62 to $20.83 and a market capitalization of $69.74 million.
Price Action: DDC Enterprise Ltd closed Tuesday at $2.99, up 5.28%, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that DDC stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Monitor how other companies in this sector are performing.
