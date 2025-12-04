SMX (Security Matters) Is Trending: Why This Stock Has Soared Over 1,000% This Month

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) shares are trending on Friday.

SMX surged 17.73% in after-hours trading to $166 on Thursday.

Annual General Meeting Results

The company on Monday held its annual general meeting in Dublin, where shareholders voted on 16 proposals. A total of 347,442 ordinary shares were represented at the meeting

All 16 proposals were approved by a majority, according to a Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday.

Key Approvals

Haggai Alon and Ophir Sternberg were re-elected by shareholders to three-year terms as directors.

BDO Israel was re-appointed as statutory auditor.

Constitutional Changes

Multiple constitutional amendments were approved, giving directors the power to allot shares, subdivide shares, adjust nominal values, and convert undenominated capital.

Directors were also authorized to allot shares up to the company's authorized but unissued share capital through Nov. 21, 2030.

Shareholders also approved an amendment setting a two-member quorum for general meetings.

Prior Week Developments

Last week, the company showcased its molecular identity technology at the DMCC Precious Metals Conference in Dubai and announced a strategic partnership with CARTIF in Europe.

Brink‘s (NYSE:BCO) subsequently verified the technology persists through melting and recasting processes.

Stock Performance

The stock of the technology company has gained 1,098.98% over the past month. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 million.

Price Action: SMX closed at $141 on Thursday, up 141.07%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SMX stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Look at other players in this segment.

