Why Powell Max (PMAX) Stock Traded 46% Higher After Hours?

Powell Max Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMAX) shares surged 46.7% in after-hours trading Tuesday, reaching $3.33.

The stock closed Tuesday's regular session at $2.27, up 29.71%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Controlling Shareholder Transaction

Powell Max Ltd. filed a Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting that Po Man Stella Leung, the controlling shareholder of the company, sold all issued shares of Bliss On Limited to ECF Limited on Oct. 30.

Bliss On, a British Virgin Islands (BVI) business company, is the company's principal shareholder.

Beneficial Ownership Transfer

ECF, also a British Virgin Islands company, acquired indirect beneficial ownership of Powell Max ordinary shares through the Bliss On transaction.

The filing stated that ECF will submit a Schedule 13D, a regulatory disclosure with the SEC regarding its acquisition of beneficial ownership.

The filing also noted that the transaction will not affect the company's registered share holdings.

The board confirmed no changes to board composition, senior management, or business operations resulting from the transaction.

Stock Performance

The stock of the Hong Kong–based financial communications services provider has declined 90.79% over the past year.

PMAX has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and a 52-week trading range of $1.53 to $27.44.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PMAX has a negative price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

