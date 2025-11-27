Why Did Lazydays Holdings Stock Plunge 15% In After-Hours Trading?

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV) shares fell 14.98% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, closing at $0.36.

Check out the current price of GORV stock here.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed on Wednesday at $0.42, down 45.31% during regular trading.

Director Files Form 144 For Stock Sale

Director James J. Fredlake filed a Form 144 with the SEC on Tuesday to sell 1,154 shares through J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, according to SEC filings.

The filing says the shares will be sold by the James J. Fredlake Revocable Trust of 2017, with James J. Fredlake serving as trustee.

See Also: What’s Behind HeartBeam’s Over 40% After-Hours Surge?

Company Completes $143.5 Million In Asset Sales

According to a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on Tuesday, the company closed asset sales totaling about $143.5 million between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25.

Of the total proceeds, approximately $140.8 million was used to repay senior secured indebtedness under the Credit Agreement with Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and First Horizon Bank, according to the filing.

The total cost of the transaction was about $2.7 million. No cash was retained by the company.

The company also said in its Tuesday filing that the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq is expected to be terminated on Friday.

Stock Performance

The stock of the Florida-based automotive retailer has fallen 98.52% so far this year.

GORV shares have a 52-week range of $0.42 to $33, with a market capitalization of $1.66 million.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, GORV stock has been declining across all time periods. Here is how the stock performs on other key metrics.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.