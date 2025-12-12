Why Are Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Shares Trending?

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares are trending on Friday.

Shares of the automotive technology company, which specializes in advanced LiDAR hardware and software, fell 1.57% in after-hours trading on Thursday, declining to $0.95.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock gained 10.61% during regular hours to close at $0.97.

SEC Filing Transaction

CEO Paul Ricci had 69,431 Class A common shares withheld by Luminar Technologies on Dec. 5, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission made on Tuesday.

The filing shows that the shares were withheld at $0.9296 each to satisfy tax withholding obligations related to vesting restricted stock units.

Ricci holds 1.80 million shares following the transaction.

Alexander Fishkin signed the form as the Attorney-in-Fact.

Rivian Event Impact

Notably, LiDAR technology was talked up by Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO RJ Scaringe at the company’s inaugural Autonomy & AI Day in Palo Alto on Thursday, with Rivian confirming plans to integrate LiDAR into future R2 models starting in late 2026.

Luminar supplies its LiDAR technology to companies including Mercedes‑Benz, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) , Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) , and Intel's Mobileye (NASDAQ:INTC) .

Trading Metrics

The stock is down 86.06% over the past year.

Luminous Technologies has a market capitalization of $75.53 million, with a 52-week trading range of $0.78 to $10.40.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicates LAZR stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.