Why Is Symbotic (SYM) Stock Trending Overnight?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) shares are trending on Wednesday.

Shares of the automation technology company rose 0.82% in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $67.50.

Analyst Action

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Mark Delaney downgraded SYM to sell from neutral on Tuesday, setting a price target of $47.

Delaney has a 77% accuracy rating.

Insider Transaction Filing

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings show Chief Technology Officer James Kuffner sold 8,348 shares last week at $81.30 to cover tax withholding obligations from vesting restricted stock units.

The shares were worth approximately $678,692.

After the sale, Kuffner held 30,640 shares.

Director Merline Saintil also sold 9,000 shares last week, worth about $762,458, under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established in August, which allows insiders to sell shares through pre-arranged instructions to avoid insider trading concerns.

The sales included 1,462 shares at $83.60, 3,738 shares at $84.57, and 3,800 shares at $85.29.

Following the sales, Saintil held 68,413 shares.

Stock Performance

The Massachusetts-based company's stock has climbed 170.94% year to date and 128.19% over the past six months.

SYM shares have a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, with a 52-week high of $87.88 and a 52-week low of $16.32.

Price Action: The stock closed on Tuesday at $66.95, down 21.51%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

