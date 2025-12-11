Why Did Flora Growth Corp (FLGC) Surge 6% In After-Hours Trading?

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) surged 5.98% to $10.55 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock of the Florida-based company closed on Thursday at $9.96, up 3.59%.

Regulation A Filing

Flora Growth filed a Form 1-A with the SEC, an offering statement for Regulation A securities that are exempt from full registration.

The company is looking to sell up to 30 million common shares at $2.50 each, aiming to raise as much as $75 million in aggregate proceeds, according to SEC filings.

Aegis Capital Corp. is listed as a sales commission provider with fees of $5.25 million.

Legal fees total $250,000, with Dorsey & Whitney LLP and Kaufman & Canoles LLP serving as counsel.

Financial Snapshot

The SEC filing disclosed cash and cash equivalents of $4.15 million. Total revenues reached $18.03 million against costs and expenses of $14.17 million.

The company reported a net loss of $3.4 million, with basic earnings per share of negative $0.38.

Flora Growth Corp also holds total assets of $24.27 million, total liabilities of $21.13 million, and stockholders' equity of $3.13 million.

The global pharmaceutical distributor and digital assets treasury company maintains 13.36 million common shares outstanding

Trading Metrics

The stock is down 85.25% over the past year.

Flora Growth Corp has a market capitalization of $7.43 million. Its annual trading range is $6.80 to $81.90.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates FLGC stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

