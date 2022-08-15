Six REITs in Price Uptrends From January To Now

The benchmark real estate investment trust (REIT) ETF — the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund XLRE — is lower than it was at the beginning of January, lodging it firmly in a downtrend. The XLRE, as it’s known, started the year at $51 and today goes for $44.99. That’s an 11.8% loss if you had picked up the basket of REITs in the fund.

Fortunately, not all REITS are headed in the downward direction. As a matter of fact, here are six with prices heading solidly upward since January

Cedar Realty Trust Fund Inc. CDR started out the year at $24.50 and now goes for $28.95.

Cedar Realty pays a 0.91% dividend and trades an average daily volume of just 330,000 shares. The Massapequa, New York-based company invests in mostly grocery store-anchored shopping centers in large East Coast metropolitan areas.

EPR Properties EPR started out the year at $47 and now goes for $54.22.

EPR is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and has $6.6 billion worth of real estate investments spanning 358 locations across North America. The REIT is paying a 6.09% dividend. Average daily volume is 463,000 shares.

LTC Properties Inc. LTC started out the year at $33 and now goes for $43.31.

The healthcare facilities REIT, based in Westlake Village, California, is paying a 5.26% dividend. With an average daily volume of just 279,000 shares, the trading of LTC is relatively light for an NYSE-listed name.

National Health Investors Inc. NHI started out the year at $54 and now goes for $64.73.

This REIT is paying a 5.56% dividend. National Health Investors, from Murfreesboro, Tennessee headquarters, places funds in memory care facilities, skilled nursing centers, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. It’s another lightly traded REIT with an average daily volume of 279,000 shares.

VICI Properties Inc. VICI started out the year at $29.50 and now goes for $34.81.

VICI invests in large, well-known gaming, entertainment and hospitality centers including Caesars Palace Las Vegas and MGM Grand Las Vegas. The REIT pays a 4.14% dividend. Unlike the other REITs mentioned here, this one is heavily traded with an average daily volume of 14.14 million shares.

WP Carey Inc. WPC started out the year at $80 and now goes for $87.06.

This REIT is a net-lease operation with single-tenant properties in North America and Europe. It is paying a 4.87% dividend, and the average daily volume amounts to 1.08 million shares.

Most REITs have had trouble gaining traction this year. For investors who are looking for growth, this sector is a real disappointment so far in 2022. Nonetheless, a few REITs are growing in price and the six listed above are among that few.

It may be hard to find REITs in uptrends this year, but these six definitely qualify.

Above share prices as of August 10, 2022

Not investment advice. For educational purposes only.