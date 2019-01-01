ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
ZZLL Information Tech
(OTCQB:ZZLL)
0.38
00
At close: May 23
0.11
-0.27[-71.05%]
PreMarket: 8:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.12 - 0.79
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.9M / 20.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.5K
Mkt Cap7.7M
P/E482.85
50d Avg. Price0.4
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

ZZLL Information Tech (OTC:ZZLL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ZZLL Information Tech reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$24.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of ZZLL Information Tech using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

ZZLL Information Tech Questions & Answers

Q
When is ZZLL Information Tech (OTCQB:ZZLL) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for ZZLL Information Tech

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ZZLL Information Tech (OTCQB:ZZLL)?
A

There are no earnings for ZZLL Information Tech

Q
What were ZZLL Information Tech’s (OTCQB:ZZLL) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for ZZLL Information Tech

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.