Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/29.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.86
Mkt Cap
8.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
20.3M
Outstanding
ZZLL Information Technology Inc is an online media company that syndicates video in a cloud-based, multimedia conduit serving a growing, community of content creators, news outlets, and brands. It acts as a provider of syndicated video media and e-commerce platforms to news organizations in the Asia Pacific region. The company develops e-commerce, video content, and video streaming through its online platform, Hua Wen Mall. It provides consumer-to-consumer, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business-sales services through its web portal, Z-Line Mall.

ZZLL Information Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ZZLL Information Tech (ZZLL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ZZLL Information Tech (OTCQB: ZZLL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ZZLL Information Tech's (ZZLL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ZZLL Information Tech.

Q

What is the target price for ZZLL Information Tech (ZZLL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ZZLL Information Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for ZZLL Information Tech (ZZLL)?

A

The stock price for ZZLL Information Tech (OTCQB: ZZLL) is $0.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:59:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ZZLL Information Tech (ZZLL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZZLL Information Tech.

Q

When is ZZLL Information Tech (OTCQB:ZZLL) reporting earnings?

A

ZZLL Information Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ZZLL Information Tech (ZZLL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ZZLL Information Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does ZZLL Information Tech (ZZLL) operate in?

A

ZZLL Information Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.