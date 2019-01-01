ZZLL Information Technology Inc is an online media company that syndicates video in a cloud-based, multimedia conduit serving a growing, community of content creators, news outlets, and brands. It acts as a provider of syndicated video media and e-commerce platforms to news organizations in the Asia Pacific region. The company develops e-commerce, video content, and video streaming through its online platform, Hua Wen Mall. It provides consumer-to-consumer, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business-sales services through its web portal, Z-Line Mall.