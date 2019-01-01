ñol

Zynex
(NASDAQ:ZYXI)
7.11
00
At close: May 25
7.11
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.97 - 17.89
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding22.5M / 39M
Vol / Avg.- / 432.9K
Mkt Cap277.6M
P/E14.51
50d Avg. Price6.57
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float22.5M

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zynex reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.030

Quarterly Revenue

$31.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$31.1M

Earnings Recap

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zynex beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $14.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 10.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zynex's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.12 0.06 -0.03 0.06
EPS Actual 0.17 0.08 -0.02 0.05
Revenue Estimate 35.43M 31.31M 23.67M 25.80M
Revenue Actual 34.79M 31.02M 24.13M 25.61M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zynex using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Zynex Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) reporting earnings?
A

Zynex (ZYXI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Zynex’s (NASDAQ:ZYXI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.