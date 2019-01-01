Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zynex
Zynex Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting ZYXI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 181.29% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Zynex maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zynex, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zynex was filed on February 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zynex (ZYXI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $22.00 to $20.00. The current price Zynex (ZYXI) is trading at is $7.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
