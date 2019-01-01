Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund
Virtus Total Return Fund Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE: ZTR) was reported by Stifel on July 15, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ZTR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE: ZTR) was provided by Stifel, and Virtus Total Return Fund initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Virtus Total Return Fund, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Virtus Total Return Fund was filed on July 15, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 15, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Virtus Total Return Fund (ZTR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Virtus Total Return Fund (ZTR) is trading at is $9.38, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
