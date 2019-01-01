QQQ
Zur Rose Group AG is an online pharmacy company and wholesale supplier to medical practitioners in Switzerland. The Group's reportable segments are Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The operating segment in Switzerland comprises the wholesale business of supplying medical products to Swiss medical practitioners and the retail business that is focused on providing end consumers with drugs and health products from Zur Rose. The Germany segment comprises the mail-order business in drugs and health products, as well as services for mail-order pharmacies. The operating segment Europe comprises the marketplace business of PromoFarma and Doctipharma.

Zur Rose Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zur Rose Group (ZRSEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCPK: ZRSEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zur Rose Group's (ZRSEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zur Rose Group.

Q

What is the target price for Zur Rose Group (ZRSEF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zur Rose Group (OTCPK: ZRSEF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on March 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ZRSEF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zur Rose Group (ZRSEF)?

A

The stock price for Zur Rose Group (OTCPK: ZRSEF) is $185 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:04:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zur Rose Group (ZRSEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zur Rose Group.

Q

When is Zur Rose Group (OTCPK:ZRSEF) reporting earnings?

A

Zur Rose Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zur Rose Group (ZRSEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zur Rose Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Zur Rose Group (ZRSEF) operate in?

A

Zur Rose Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.