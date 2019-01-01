ñol



Zur Rose Group
(OTCPK:ZRSEF)
102.05
00
Last update: 11:01AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low98.67 - 425
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 10.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.8K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price120.63
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Zur Rose Group (OTC:ZRSEF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Zur Rose Group

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Zur Rose Group Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Zur Rose Group (ZRSEF)?
A

The latest price target for Zur Rose Group (OTCPK: ZRSEF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on March 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ZRSEF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Zur Rose Group (ZRSEF)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Zur Rose Group (OTCPK: ZRSEF) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Zur Rose Group initiated their overweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Zur Rose Group (ZRSEF)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zur Rose Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zur Rose Group was filed on March 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 23, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Zur Rose Group (ZRSEF) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zur Rose Group (ZRSEF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Zur Rose Group (ZRSEF) is trading at is $102.05, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

