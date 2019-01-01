QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Electrical Equipment
Znergy Inc is a provider of energy-efficient lighting products, lighting controls and energy management solutions. The company offers a full turn-key lighting solution which includes economic assessments, and energy efficient analysis.

Znergy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Znergy (ZNRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Znergy (OTCEM: ZNRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Znergy's (ZNRG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Znergy.

Q

What is the target price for Znergy (ZNRG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Znergy

Q

Current Stock Price for Znergy (ZNRG)?

A

The stock price for Znergy (OTCEM: ZNRG) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:37:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Znergy (ZNRG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Znergy.

Q

When is Znergy (OTCEM:ZNRG) reporting earnings?

A

Znergy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Znergy (ZNRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Znergy.

Q

What sector and industry does Znergy (ZNRG) operate in?

A

Znergy is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.