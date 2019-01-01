ñol

Znergy
(OTCEM:ZNRG)
0.0007
00
At close: Mar 18
0.1453
0.1446[20657.14%]
PreMarket: 9:11AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.18
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding225.5M / 308.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 5.5K
Mkt Cap216K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Znergy (OTC:ZNRG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Znergy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$416.8K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Znergy using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Znergy Questions & Answers

Q
When is Znergy (OTCEM:ZNRG) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Znergy

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Znergy (OTCEM:ZNRG)?
A

There are no earnings for Znergy

Q
What were Znergy’s (OTCEM:ZNRG) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Znergy

