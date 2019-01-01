QQQ
Range
0.12 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/3.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.81
Mkt Cap
39.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.12
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
340.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Zion Oil & Gas Inc is the United States-based oil and gas exploration and production company. Zion currently holds one active petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License covering an area of approximately 99,000 acres.

Zion Oil & Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zion Oil & Gas (OTCQX: ZNOG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zion Oil & Gas's (ZNOG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zion Oil & Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zion Oil & Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOG)?

A

The stock price for Zion Oil & Gas (OTCQX: ZNOG) is $0.1166 last updated Today at 6:59:05 PM.

Q

Does Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zion Oil & Gas.

Q

When is Zion Oil & Gas (OTCQX:ZNOG) reporting earnings?

A

Zion Oil & Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zion Oil & Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOG) operate in?

A

Zion Oil & Gas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.