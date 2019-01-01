ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Zion Oil & Gas
(OTCQX:ZNOG)
0.2372
00
At close: May 25
0.2029
-0.0343[-14.46%]
PreMarket: 8:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.1 - 0.64
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding466.3M / 469M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.1M
Mkt Cap111.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.17
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Zion Oil & Gas (OTC:ZNOG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zion Oil & Gas reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zion Oil & Gas using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Zion Oil & Gas Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zion Oil & Gas (OTCQX:ZNOG) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Zion Oil & Gas

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zion Oil & Gas (OTCQX:ZNOG)?
A

There are no earnings for Zion Oil & Gas

Q
What were Zion Oil & Gas’s (OTCQX:ZNOG) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Zion Oil & Gas

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.