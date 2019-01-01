ñol

Zions Bancorp
(NASDAQ:ZION)
54.96
00
At close: May 25
54.95
-0.0100[-0.02%]
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low47.06 - 75.44
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding130.2M / 151.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.6M
Mkt Cap8.3B
P/E8.92
50d Avg. Price60.99
Div / Yield1.52/2.77%
Payout Ratio24.03
EPS1.27
Total Float130.2M

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zions Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 25

EPS

$1.270

Quarterly Revenue

$686M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$686M

Earnings Recap

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zions Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.31, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $27.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zions Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.35 1.29 1.16 1.02
EPS Actual 1.45 2.08 1.90 1.66
Revenue Estimate 707.27M 711.55M 697.68M 697.99M
Revenue Actual 694.00M 760.00M 714.00M 716.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zions Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Zions Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) reporting earnings?
A

Zions Bancorp (ZION) is scheduled to report earnings on July 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.62.

Q
What were Zions Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:ZION) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $660M, which beat the estimate of $644.1M.

