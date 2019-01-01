ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ZimVie
ZimVie Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ZimVie (NASDAQ: ZIMV) was reported by Guggenheim on March 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ZIMV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ZimVie (NASDAQ: ZIMV) was provided by Guggenheim, and ZimVie initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ZimVie, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ZimVie was filed on March 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ZimVie (ZIMV) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price ZimVie (ZIMV) is trading at is $23.12, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.