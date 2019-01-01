ñol

Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs
(OTCQB:ZHYBF)
6.50
00
At close: May 10
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.51 - 6.7
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding9M / 17.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap111.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.5
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs (OTC:ZHYBF), Dividends

Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs (ZHYBF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs.

Q
What date did I need to own Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs (ZHYBF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs.

Q
How much per share is the next Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs (ZHYBF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs (OTCQB:ZHYBF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs.

