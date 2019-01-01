ñol

Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs
(OTCQB:ZHYBF)
6.50
00
At close: May 10
3.50
-3.00[-46.15%]
After Hours: 4:08PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.51 - 6.7
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding9M / 17.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap111.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.5
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs (OTC:ZHYBF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs (OTCQB:ZHYBF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs (OTCQB:ZHYBF)?
A

There are no earnings for Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs

Q
What were Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs’s (OTCQB:ZHYBF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs

