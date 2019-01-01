QQQ
Zhong Yuan Bio-Technology Holdings Ltd is engaged in the business of developing and marketing nervonic acid-based health supplements and sales of acer truncatum seedlings. The company generates its revenue primarily from the sales of health care supplements.

Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs (ZHYBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs (OTCQB: ZHYBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs's (ZHYBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs (ZHYBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs (ZHYBF)?

A

The stock price for Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs (OTCQB: ZHYBF) is $6.3 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 14:45:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs (ZHYBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs.

Q

When is Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs (OTCQB:ZHYBF) reporting earnings?

A

Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs (ZHYBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs (ZHYBF) operate in?

A

Zhong Yuan Bio-Tech Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.