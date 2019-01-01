ñol

Zero Gravity Solutions
(OTCEM:ZGSI)
0.90
00
At close: Aug 18
1.10
0.2000[22.22%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.9 - 4
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding24M / 39.8M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap35.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float-

Zero Gravity Solutions (OTC:ZGSI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zero Gravity Solutions reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$15.8K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zero Gravity Solutions using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Zero Gravity Solutions Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zero Gravity Solutions (OTCEM:ZGSI) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Zero Gravity Solutions

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zero Gravity Solutions (OTCEM:ZGSI)?
A

There are no earnings for Zero Gravity Solutions

Q
What were Zero Gravity Solutions’s (OTCEM:ZGSI) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Zero Gravity Solutions

