Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Zero Gravity Solutions Inc is a biotechnology company that creates solutions for the agricultural segment. Its primary areas of focus are its BAM-FX product, which is a nutrient delivery system for plants that deliver minerals and micronutrients at the cellular level, and its Directed Selection research, which aims to produce new varieties of stem cells in the zero/microgravity environment of the International Space Station. If these stem cells are produced, these would have medical benefits in addition to their agricultural applications.

Zero Gravity Solutions Questions & Answers

How do I buy Zero Gravity Solutions (ZGSI) stock?

You can purchase shares of Zero Gravity Solutions (OTCEM: ZGSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Zero Gravity Solutions's (ZGSI) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Zero Gravity Solutions.

What is the target price for Zero Gravity Solutions (ZGSI) stock?

There is no analysis for Zero Gravity Solutions

Current Stock Price for Zero Gravity Solutions (ZGSI)?

The stock price for Zero Gravity Solutions (OTCEM: ZGSI) is $0.9 last updated Wed Aug 18 2021 17:25:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Zero Gravity Solutions (ZGSI) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Zero Gravity Solutions.

When is Zero Gravity Solutions (OTCEM:ZGSI) reporting earnings?

Zero Gravity Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Zero Gravity Solutions (ZGSI) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Zero Gravity Solutions.

What sector and industry does Zero Gravity Solutions (ZGSI) operate in?

Zero Gravity Solutions is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.