Zurich Insurance Group (OTC:ZFSVF), Dividends

Zurich Insurance Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Zurich Insurance Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Zurich Insurance Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on July 22, 2003.
There are no upcoming dividends for Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF). The last dividend payout was on July 22, 2003 and was $0.07
There are no upcoming dividends for Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on July 22, 2003
Zurich Insurance Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) was $0.07 and was paid out next on July 22, 2003.
Browse dividends on all stocks.