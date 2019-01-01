ñol

Zurich Insurance Group
(OTCQX:ZFSVF)
455.50
-2.91[-0.63%]
At close: May 25
Day High/Low455.5 - 455.5
52 Week High/Low383 - 502
Open / Close455.5 / 455.5
Float / Outstanding- / 148.3M
Vol / Avg.0K / 0.6K
Mkt Cap67.5B
P/E13.14
50d Avg. Price469.01
Div / Yield23.62/5.18%
Payout Ratio63.49
EPS-
Total Float-

Zurich Insurance Group (OTC:ZFSVF), Dividends

Zurich Insurance Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Zurich Insurance Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jul 14, 2003
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Zurich Insurance Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zurich Insurance Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on July 22, 2003.

Q
What date did I need to own Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF). The last dividend payout was on July 22, 2003 and was $0.07

Q
How much per share is the next Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on July 22, 2003

Q
What is the dividend yield for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZFSVF)?
A

Zurich Insurance Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) was $0.07 and was paid out next on July 22, 2003.

