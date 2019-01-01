ñol

Zenovia Digital Exchange
(OTCEM:ZDEC)
~0
00
At close: Feb 1
0.0095
0.0094[944900.00%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT

Zenovia Digital Exchange (OTC:ZDEC), Dividends

Zenovia Digital Exchange issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Zenovia Digital Exchange generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Zenovia Digital Exchange Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Zenovia Digital Exchange (ZDEC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zenovia Digital Exchange.

Q
What date did I need to own Zenovia Digital Exchange (ZDEC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zenovia Digital Exchange.

Q
How much per share is the next Zenovia Digital Exchange (ZDEC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zenovia Digital Exchange.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Zenovia Digital Exchange (OTCEM:ZDEC)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zenovia Digital Exchange.

