There is no Press for this Ticker
Zenovia Digital Exchange Corp designs and assembles motorsport racing vehicles for its own use and plans to compete in organized racing events. The company generates revenue from the leasing of race truck chassis and its motor coach to motorsports organizations competing in the NASACAR Camping World Truck Series.

Zenovia Digital Exchange Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zenovia Digital Exchange (ZDEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zenovia Digital Exchange (OTCEM: ZDEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zenovia Digital Exchange's (ZDEC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zenovia Digital Exchange.

Q

What is the target price for Zenovia Digital Exchange (ZDEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zenovia Digital Exchange

Q

Current Stock Price for Zenovia Digital Exchange (ZDEC)?

A

The stock price for Zenovia Digital Exchange (OTCEM: ZDEC) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 14:32:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zenovia Digital Exchange (ZDEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zenovia Digital Exchange.

Q

When is Zenovia Digital Exchange (OTCEM:ZDEC) reporting earnings?

A

Zenovia Digital Exchange does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zenovia Digital Exchange (ZDEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zenovia Digital Exchange.

Q

What sector and industry does Zenovia Digital Exchange (ZDEC) operate in?

A

Zenovia Digital Exchange is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.