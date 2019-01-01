ñol

Zinc8 Energy Solutions
(OTCPK:ZAIRF)
0.15
0.0024[1.63%]
At close: May 25
0.18
0.03[20.00%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low0.14 - 0.15
52 Week High/Low0.12 - 0.5
Open / Close0.15 / 0.15
Float / Outstanding- / 152.2M
Vol / Avg.268.7K / 171.6K
Mkt Cap22.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.19
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float-

Zinc8 Energy Solutions (OTC:ZAIRF), Dividends

Zinc8 Energy Solutions issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Zinc8 Energy Solutions generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Zinc8 Energy Solutions (ZAIRF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zinc8 Energy Solutions.

Q
What date did I need to own Zinc8 Energy Solutions (ZAIRF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zinc8 Energy Solutions.

Q
How much per share is the next Zinc8 Energy Solutions (ZAIRF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zinc8 Energy Solutions.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Zinc8 Energy Solutions (OTCPK:ZAIRF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zinc8 Energy Solutions.

Browse dividends on all stocks.